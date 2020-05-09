Disney changes his mind and offers Robert Downey Jr at the Oscars

What weight has the Marvel universe in hollywood cinema ? Strong of its great success at the box office, a true recognition critical is missing, and several famous filmmakers disagree with the philosophy of these movies. Avengers : Endgame will he be rewarded at the Oscars ? And more specifically, Robert Downey Jr could he be rewarded for this film and the whole of his work in the MCU ? Disney think. WARNING, this article contains spoilers on Avengers : Endgame.

This is an issue that has recently stirred the small world of Hollywood, and is symptomatic of the arguments around the place of the Marvel universe in the cinema. Robert Downey Jr holds a special place in the MCU, since it is with the first Iron Manreleased in 2008, that opened up this whole universe, opening the narrative and laying the codes of the 22 films that will follow. This year Avengers : Endgame has masterfully closed this series of films, with the loss moving his character Tony Stark / Iron Man. It will be so, appeared in nine films of the MCU in eleven years, establishing itself as the leader of the superheroes of this universe, in a competition fun with Captain America.

Robert Downey Jr. proposed to the Oscar for best supporting role

This role gave him worldwide popularity, and reported an immense fortune. Many fans have expressed their desire to see the player rewarded for all of his work within the MCU. It should be recognized that in spite of the recognized qualities of the actor, the Marvel movies are not the place of big game performance, and are more and more movies choral. But the importance of Robert Downey Jr’s in the great history of Marvel and the material emotional that he has managed to work on the length deserves a form of recognition.

So that in a first time, and the actor and Disney did not want to compete for a personal distinction at the Oscars, Disney has just unveiled its full list of proposals for “consideration” to the rewards the highest. And Robert Downey Jr is in the category of Oscar for best actor in a supporting role.

It can be noted that it is not the only proposed interpreter, since many of his comrades are also present, including Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Mark Ruffalo, and Paul Rudd. If Robert Downey Jr is proposed in this category of best supporting role, it is because the movies of Marvel, especially the Avengers, do not strictly speaking have a main role.

And it is also because, in the best actor category, Robert Downey Jr would be likely to deal with Joaquin Phoenix to Jokerand Robert De Niro for The Irishmanamong other very serious competitors. A way to increase his chances to see him walk away with a statuette !