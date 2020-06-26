“Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along” and “Radio Disney presents ARDYs Summer Playlist” coming soon on Disney Channel

Disney has announced details of two new promotions, which will arrive on the Disney Channel this summer. “The song of the summer on the Disney Channel” and “Radio Disney presents the list of reading of summer of ARDY“You must be the first broadcast FRIDAY, JULY 10 from 20: 00 pm EDT on Disney Channel. Immediately after the ” ARDYs “, ” the Descendants “, the new clip of Disney Channel Voices of Sarah Jeffery, ” to the Stars “, will debut on the Disney Channel.

the “The song of the summer on the Disney Channel” will the family of the stars and special guests from Disney Channel, interpret and perform iconic songs of the original films of Disney Channel, and more. With a beach ball to guide the words on the screen, the audience can sing and dance with their favorite stars dancing and singing iconic songs from the popular movies like “High School Musical 2”, “Camp Rock 2,” “Let It Shine “,” the Descendants 3 “and” ZOMBIES “.

“Disney Chanel Summer Sing-Along” will include performances and appearances from Demi Lovato, Coco Jones (“Let It Shine”), Olivia Rodrigo (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”), Jerry Harris (“JOY”) ; Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Ariel Martin, Trevor Tordjman, Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza (“ZOMBIE 2”); Jadah Marie (“the Descendants 3”); Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson, Sky Katz, Jason Maybaum (“Raven House”); Ruby Rose Turner, Dakota Lotus (Coop and Cami are asking for the world”); Rafael Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez, Israel Johnson (“LITERA D”); Ava Kolker, Jackson Dollinger, Christian J. Simon (“Sydney to the maximum”); and Ramon Reed and Kaylin Hayman (“Just Roll with It”). The special will also feature a team of international dance Stop That from Happening, composed by the sisters Norah Yarah and Pink Mukanga.

The night of music continued with the “Radio Disney presents the list of summer reading ARDYs “ organized by the artist and singer of “Austin & Ally” Disney Channel, Laura Marano. The celebration of the hour will feature several of the stars of the most brilliant music of today, including appearances and performances scheduled by Sia, Thriii – group of R&B consists of China Anne McClain (“the Descendants”, “Black Lightning”) and her sisters, Sierra and Lauryn McClain , Sabrina Carpenter, Now United, Maddie Ziegler, Kenzie Ziegler, Kylie Cantrall, Anne-Marie, Brent Rivera, Meg Donnelly, Echosmith, Max & Harvey, Sarah Jeffery, Elizabeth Peyton Lee, Sophia Wylie, Issac Ryan Brown, Sky Katz, Alex Aiono, Lindsay Ell, White and Brown. The special star-studded it will also feature iconic moment of the first seven years of the “ARDY”, with a performance by Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, just to name a few. In addition, this year, Radio Disney honor teachers in the framework of the award “ARDY”, the “Heroes of Change” and make a donation to DonorsChoose for projects of teachers, in order to give life to the dreams in the classroom and help the children to flourish.

No release date Disney + was included in the official details, but I hope this is not too long, so that fans can take advantage of special offers this summer.

Are you looking forward to these new promotions?

