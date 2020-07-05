Disney+ : Comic-con@Home Panels t annoncs



The Comic-con San Diego will be online and free this anne and Disney+ announced their panels… that will not be as expected most of the fans of the production of Disney and Marvel. Not Mandalorian Season 2, not of sries Marvel of prestige as Wandavision, Loki or even less Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Here are the panels annoncs in this community to be a Disney+

Disney+ has recently announced its participation in the [email protected]the festival this year, completely virtual organizations by the Comic-con in San Diego, with round tables on three of its new productions : the animated film PHINEAS AND FERB THE MOVIE : CANDICE in the FACE of The UNIVERSE, the documentary series ” Marvel 616 “, and ” The Right Stuff “,the first of the series of National Geographic non-documentary to be aired on Disney+.

The [email protected] will be held from 22 to 26 July, the dates times that the edition of the “physics” of the Comic-con, which, for its part, a t annule. Visitors are invited to use the official hashtag #ComicConAtHome to participate in the activities of virtual.

Presentation of the round tables Disney+ :

– An Inside Look at “Marvel 616” Disney+



“Marvel 616” has intresse to the walkways that connect the world around us, the movement of the MARVEL universe is rich in stories, characters, and crateurs. Each episode explores in the dtail the historical, cultural and social rcits MARVEL. The round table [email protected], runira les ralisateurs Gillian Jacobs and Paul Scheer, as well as the producers delegates Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman. Will be performed by Anglique Roch.

Thursday, 23 July, 22 h (Paris time)

– PHINEAS AND FERB, THE MOVIE : CANDICE in the FACE of the UNIVERSE



This panel with the participation of Dan Povenmireet Jeff “Swampy” Marsh (crateurs producers and delegates from the film), Bob Bowen (the ralisateur) and the actors Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Maulik Pancholy, and Dee Bradley Baker prsentera the exclusive first images of the new mtrage Disney+ PHINEAS AND FERB, THE MOVIE : CANDICE in the FACE of the UNIVERSE. The team will also be in the gense of the famous series of animation.

Saturday, July 25, 21h (Paris time)

– Blast off with Disney’s+’s ‘Things’



Produced by National Geographic via apia (the society of the production of Leonardo DiCaprio) and Warner Horizon the Script of Television, “The Right Stuff” is the first of the series of non-documentary produced by National Geographic will be issued in Disney+. In eight pisodes, “The Right Stuff” takes a sober look at what was the first “program tlralit” of america, or the astronauts ambitious and their families are instantanment become celebrities in a comptition that he was going to kill or never, in the History. During a selection process of the most severe, these men have achieved the extraordinary, and pousse the united States is dpasser. The roundtable, organized by the ex-astronaut Mae Jemison, runira actors Patrick J. Adams (major John Glenn), Jake McDorman (lieutenant-commander Alan Shepard), Colin O’donoghue (captain Gordon Cooper), Michael Trotter (Gus Grissom), Aaron Staton (Wally Schirra), Micah Stock (Deke Slayton), James Lafferty (Scott Carpenter), Nora Zehetner (Annie Glenn), Shannon Lucio (Louise Shepard), Eloise Mumford (Trudy Cooper), Eric Ladin (Chris Kraft) and Patrick Fischler (Bob Gilruth), as well as the Mark Lafferty, showrunner, producer and ceo of the series, and Jennifer Davisson producer, dlgue.

Saturday, 25 July at 22 h (Paris time)

In addition to these roundtables, conversations with the teams of Walt Disney Television and Hulu will be held in the [email protected]



