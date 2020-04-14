Disney Family Singalong : The casting, the original High School Musical is back on our screens !

After several years of absence, the casting, the original High School Musical is about to make her grand return !

The news should delight all the fans of High School Musical ! The cast original will be reunited in a special issue entitled Disney Family Singalong. Performed by Danny Ortega, and hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the concept of the show is simple.

A host of celebrities will be performing classics Disney. Among the long list of guests present in the programme, we will be able to find, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, and most importantly, the cast original of High School Musical.

High School Musical : A long-awaited return !

The full cast for the appointment / ©Disneychannel

The entire cast has responded to this invitation, including Zac Efron, who has missed a good number of meetings. Happy, Danny Ortega has entrusted this :” This has given me a purpose to get up every morning. I feel really good to have the opportunity to do something like that “. The band of High School Musical will be joined by the cast of the series HSM. They will interpret the famous song :” We’re all in this together “.

It is this Thursday, 16 April at 20: 00 on the chain ABC you will be able to discover this special program. All fans of Disney, be at the rendez-vous !