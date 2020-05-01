Disney + : five documentaries National Geographic to discover on the platform, Actus Ciné

If Disney made the lion’s share in his catalogue, his productions houses, between the Pixar, Marvel and productions of Lucasfilm, the firm also owns National Geographic channel, which still needs developing. Here are 5 documentaries to discover.

If the new platform Disney + logically highlights the productions houses, the catalogue of the stable of Marvel and Lucasfilm, it is not useless to recall that the firm is the owner of National Geographic channel and, as such, his catalog is also part of the offer. A catalogue is necessarily incomplete for the time being, with a limited supply that that would develop in the coming months. This does not preclude in the meantime to discover five documentaries of our selection quite exciting.

Titanic 20 years after (2017)

In the history of the tragedies at sea, the Titanic is not, of course, far from it, the only ship to have sunk. Other examples exist, with balance sheets of human sometimes higher. Yet, it remains in the minds of the people as one of the most large-scale disasters. Why the interest then ? Because in the consciousness of individuals, this liner is of very great luxury was a true microcosm of society; that of the Belle Epoque. With its working class, its bourgeoisie and its ruling classes, including the wealthy industrial families, who occupied the booths for the first time-an unheard-of luxury. A cruise to the fatal outcome, which was widely considered a grim omen of the fate of Europe and of the world, two years before being ravaged by the First world war and its millions of dead.

Well before the discovery of the wreck in September 1985, the story of the Titanic has been the subject of numerous films, television dramas and documentaries, including on the chain National Geographicthat he had devoted a subject as early as 1987. Titanic, 20 after up to him on the creation of the film entered the History of the 7th art, and signed by James Cameron. The filmmaker is also at the heart of it. If he was already back on his experience with The Ghosts of the Titanic in 2003, featuring striking and moving underwater video of the wreck, Titanic, 20 afterreleased in 2017, aims a about substantially different. “When I was writing the screenplay for the film and that I made it, I wanted all the details to be as accurate as possible (…) I had to do things correctly out of respect for the many victims and their inheritance. But is what I’ve done ? Now, with National Geographic and the latest studies, the science and the technology, I’ll re-evaluate” explains Cameron. An entertaining documentary, which also contains the testimony of the granddaughter of John Jacob and Madeleine Astor, the richest couple who embarked on board the steamer. Madeleine could be rescued, but her husband was not…

Before the flood (2016)

The favorite actor Martin Scorsese is a fervent environmental activist, for a long time. notably, he produced several documentaries including Virunga and The 11th Hour, the last corner. He was even appointed in 2016 Messenger of Peace on climate issues at the United Nations, and was of course present in France when the country was the organiser of Cop 21.

Produced and presented by Leonardo DiCaprio, turned to the four less of the world Before the flood status of the dramatic consequences of climate change on our planet. And, as the child actor, the problem only worsened, particularly because it is difficult to bring up the topic in the higher spheres, because of political pressure… A documentary certainly dark, and even depressing, even if he stresses at the same time the fact that if the countries unite actually, it is possible to mitigate the effects of global warming. But the clock is ticking…

The Secrets of the tomb of Christ (2017)

It is little to say that the Gospels, and specifically the life of Jesus, has been, for decades, a source of inspiration for the cinema and the world of the documentary. In the movie, Christ has even appeared since the beginnings of cinema in The Life and passion of Jesus Christ; a French silent film directed and produced between 1902 and 1903. If it has even given birth to a full-fledged genre, the Epic, the biblical, the mysteries surrounding the figure of christ and his resurrection was even explored in the movie released in 2016, and worn by Joseph Fiennes, aptly titled The Resurrection of Christ.

Far from the speculations that gave the documentary The Tomb of Christproduced by the chain Discovery Channel and released in 2007, in which the filmmakers Simcha Jacobovici and James Cameron were (without the assert, the nuance is important) the assumption that the tomb in Talpiot, discovered in the neighbourhood of Jerusalem in 1980, could hold the bones of several family members of Jesus, including Jesus himself, this documentary signed for National Geographic channel follows a different logic. Here, members of the religious community, the architects, the archaeologists and scientists work together in unison in a rare company to restore the structure that protects what they believe to be the tomb of Christ in Jerusalem. Restoration work, which also reveal the mysteries hidden for centuries, and theories on the origins of the tomb and the burial of Jesus.

Treasures under the sea (2018)

Who has never fantasized about this amazing cargo of gold and precious stones, stolen by the pirate ship of the Seventeenth century sank at the end of a fight dante ? That could well carry these submarines German U-boat sunk during the Second world war ? Is that the legendary civilization of Atlantis, mentioned by Plato, Aristotle, and Homer, ever really existed, it would have been flooded following a tidal wave caused by a volcanic eruption ? What is the famous lighthouse of Alexandria in Egypt, known as the seventh wonder of the world and which served as a guide to sailors for seventeen centuries, that would have been destroyed as a result of earthquake, and the remains of which submarines have been studied only in the 1960’s ?

Thanks to the latest scientific data obtained from scanners under the sea, and in reconstructions of avant-garde, the series has criss-crossed the China seas, the gulf of Mexico, the Mediterranean, the Nile, the coast of the Pacific, the Indian ocean, the Atlantic ocean and the Baltic sea in search of answers, in order to bring new light to the puzzles of ancient maritime as contemporary. A documentary series exciting with true virtues of teaching and learning.

Mission to the sun (2018)

“Space is still the new frontier ?” for slightly (almost) paraphrase the famous quote of the introduction opening episodes of the cult series Star Trek. If fiction is more widely taken hold of the subject in recent years, with works solid such as, Sunshine of Danny Boyle or, more recently, Interstellar by Christopher Nolan, it is clear that the conquest of cosmic space has accelerated in recent years. One of the most formidable and fascinating example is the sending of the probe Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter in 2005, that has allowed NASA to deliver images in ultra spectacular of the legendary red planet.

National Geographic channel has a long tradition of exciting documentaries about Space and its exploration. If the selection on the French version of Disney + remains to grow, we can always console themselves in the meantime by watching Mission to the sun. A documentary devoted to the space probe Parker, whose launch took place on 12 August 2018. Is 145 million miles from Earth, its goal is to study the solar corona, outer atmosphere of the Sun which extends several million kilometers from the star. The heating of the solar corona and the acceleration of the solar wind -which could turn into a storm – that emanates from it are two phenomena discovered in the middle of the Twentieth century, which are the result of processes now poorly understood. The probe Parker is as well launched in parts of the solar atmosphere yet never explored, to help establish a real meteorology and solar, and predict the occurrences of solar flares, the consequences can be devastating. On July 23, 2014, NASA announced in a press release that the Earth had escaped, July 23, 2012, a massive solar storm. A storm ever since 1859, and which, if it had hit Earth, could have “return the contemporary civilization in the Eighteenth century”of the fact that his impact would have caused damage on an unprecedented scale, the cost of which will exceed 2 000 billion to the global economy.