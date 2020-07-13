Disney + has just added a version without the censorship of a Marvel movie, well – liked- JAPANFM

Disney has recently surprised fans by posting a cup without censorship wonder the film X-Men: Days of Future Past on its streaming service popular, Disney +.

The film, although not on the same level as the average of its image of Quentin Tarantino or Martin Scorsese, there are a number of things that are not particularly adapted to the eyes and ears of children. It is, for example, a scene in which the actor of Wolverine from Hugh Jackman shows part of her naked body, as well as at least a use-case for the pump-F.

If this court was transmitted to another streaming service, it would hardly be news. However, because Disney is proud of its identity, of the family of the brand, this decision has surprised many people. One of them was the actor of Deadpool Ryan Reynolds who, commenting on one of the posts Instagram of Jackman, has expressed the hope that their own movies in the vulgar Merc with a Mouth would be the next step.

Of course, the two Dead Pool and Deadpool 2 are more graphic, violent, and sometimes obscene that even the entries in the most obscure of the X Men it remains to be seen if the desire of Reynolds will be granted.

In terms of Disney, they seem to be permanently out of your comfort zone recently, especially due to the strict censorship that has been imposed in the past. When the company has acquired the film Splashfor example , it hired a team of artists CGI to cover the buttocks of a character with his hair. In the same way, Disney has leaked a couple of pumps F log Hamilton.

The study has also censored many productions, the leaders who have made changes to the animation films of the golden age Aladdin, The Lion king and The Little Mermaid.

Do you think X-Men: Days of Future Past it is worth to censor to begin with? Let us know in the comments section below.