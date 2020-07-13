Disney+ has put on line the version without the censorship of X-Men Days of Future Past, Deadpool wants the same

Disney+ has been added to its catalogue the version without the censorship of X-Men Days of Future Past. This has given hope to the actor Ryan Reynolds, who would like the platform to do the same thing with the movies of Deadpool.

Subscribers Disney+ now you can see or re-see the movie X-Men Days of Future Past. And the good news is that, for once, the VOD service has published online the the version without censorship in the feature film. The franchise Deadpool soon I have the right to receive the same treatment ?

The version without censorship Days of the Future Past does not contain scenes of violence or too much sex. It consists simply of a couple of vulgar words and explicit knowledge enough of the nude body of Hugh Jackman. These details seem very small in comparison with the amount of foul language and sex scenes that are present in Deadpool. The actor Ryan Reynolds benefited from this approach on the part of Disney+ to invite publicly the streaming service to do the same thing with their Marvel movies.

Deadpool is going to be there in the version without censorship Disney+ ?

In a publication of Instagram of the actor Hugh Jackman, who praised the effort of Disney+, Reynolds said : “want to see them do the same thing with Deadpool “. The two films of the anti-hero of Marvel, in fact, still have not been added to the catalog of the streaming platform, and the wait can last. The development of Deadpool 3 seems to always be at the point of death in Disney. The studio will be waiting, so maybe the official announcement of the third installment of issuance of the first two in their VOD service.

Despite this line of encouraging the version without the censorship of the movie X-Men, it is unlikely that the desire for Reynolds to be granted. Since its launch, Disney+ has been singled out repeatedly for having censored some of its contents. Their catalog is aimed at a family audience, the streaming platform has deemed it necessary to sacrifice of the passages of some of their films. Recently, it is the classic of 1984 Splash that has made the costs of this censorship. Disney has done to extend the hair of Daryl Hannah to cover her buttocks, which seemed to sneak up the screen. Deadpool seems to be still very far from the criteria of dissemination of the platform.

