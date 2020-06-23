Disney+ : “In another world : behind The scenes of the snow Queen 2” is coming exclusively on June 26,

From the 26th of June, the six episodes of the documentary series “In another world : behind the scenes of the snow Queen 2” will be available exclusively at Disney+. A part of the program was also presented at the international film Festival of animation of Annecy, which is celebrated this year on the line, due to the Covid-19.

She has done better than the first installment, in 2013. The sequel to “The snow Queen”, released in November 2019, and became the biggest hit of all time for an animated film with more than 1.3 billion dollars in revenue. The proof that the fans were waiting for the return of the sisters Elsa and Anna, accompanied by Olaf, Sven and Kristoff. In this new chapter, then he heard a strange voice, Elsa, who reigns over the kingdom of Arendelle, is embarked on new adventures to discover the source of their powers.

In 4 days, discover the manufacturing secrets of the most successful in the history of the world of animation ! In another world : behind The scenes of #LaReinedesNeiges2a series of Disney+ Original, in streaming as soon as Friday #DisneyPlus ! pic.twitter.com/FSIrcivZuT — Disney+ FR (@DisneyPlusFR) On the 22nd of June 2020

A film that owes its success to an army of professionals who have worked hard for this story to seduce the public. “In another world : behind The scenes of the snow Queen 2” focuses on the last year of production, where the excitement is often in doubt. The director, writer and chief creative officer of the animation studios of Walt Disney, Jennifer Lee, director Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho, songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the actors Kristen Bell (“Anna”), Idina Menzel (“Elsa”), Josh Gad (Olaf), Jonathan Groff (“Kristoff”), Sterling K. Brown (“Lieutenant Mattias”), Evan Rachel Wood (“Iduna”), as well as the designers and technicians, eager to offer the best. To do this, they are willing to undo, redo, delete some of the elements of the film, so that the result is at the height of their expectations. For the first time, the public will be able to follow more closely the long process of creation.

The first episode is revealed to attendees at the festival of annecy

Cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the international film Festival of animation of Annecy, which is unusually proposed a digital format this year, which will be broadcast from the 26th to the 28th of June, the first episode of this documentary series. A virtual meeting with the team members of “The snow Queen 2” will also take place on the 24th of June.

Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho, the director of the story of Marc Smith, the supervising animator for Elsa, Wayne Then an animator, Malerie Walters and the director of the documentary series, Megan Harding who will be present at this great event organized by the Jazz Tangcay, a journalist of the magazine variety. Will return to some stages of the creation, and this success also attracts the small as the great.

Get all the latest news about Disney+ HERE