Disney+ is going to host a new series Marvel the may 15,

Without warning, Disney+ has announced that a new series, Marvel is going to join the catalog in may. Fury’s Files we will unveil the secret files of the director of S. H. I. E. LD. It is an animated series that could give some clues about the program’s future on the big screen.

Marvel takes a forced break in the movies, but continues to expand its universe on the small screen. Several series are to be expected for the year 2020, in the image of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The program appeared well designed, but Disney has created the surprise by announcing the arrival of a new series on the platform. Without prior announcement, she reveals the release date of Fury’s Files. On 15 may, the animated series will join the catalogue and explore the secret files of the director of S. H. I. E. L. D. We could discover new information about the characters of the team, but also on those who might appear in phase 4. A first version of the series was aired on Disney XD a few years ago. It will be excerpts of animated series and images of comics. Nothing new, but this will to wait for the Marvel fan. The closure of cinemas has pushed Marvel to revise its schedule of outputs as in the case of Black Widow. The film by Cate Shortland would arrive on our screens in April last, it will eventually be required to wait until the 28th October next.

did you catch this Avengers: Endgame reunion during #KCA2020? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fUFpiI6BWL — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) May 3, 2020

To wait until the 15th of may, the fans with the lack of super-heroes will always be able to look at the stakeholders ‘ meeting on the occasion of the Kid’s Choice Awards of Nickelodeon. Robert Downey J. R., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner gathered to thank their fans. They will send also a message of hope in these times confined. “We are stronger together, we will overcome this challenge. We love you more that 3 X 1000.”

