Disney is preparing a reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean… in the feminine

The ship capsized in the last Pirates of the Caribbean : The Revenge of Salazar. Johnny Depp no longer has the rating because of the accusations of domestic violence against his ex-wife Amber Heard and her abusive and alcoholic on the shooting of the film. And Disney decided to go back to the bar.

Refusing to lose the north after having raised about $ 795 million at the global box office, Disney has found the score too low compared with the results of previous aspects and has decided to separate the actor flagship of the saga started in 2006. There is a little more than a year, the house with the big ears suggested that she had hired the famous duo behind Deadpool and Zombieland, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick to write a reboot. Earlier in the year, writers have been joined by Craig Mazin, known for his work on the series Chernobyl.

This project written for a leading female character begins to clarify. According to Comic Book, the heart of Disney would sway them between the actress Karen Gillan is seen in the Avengers: Endgame and Jumanji, and “an actress of color”. At the time, according to the Daily Express the rumors agreed that Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence have reportedly been approached to portray this mysterious heroine : a certain Redd, who would have already a role in the attraction of the park of Disney. Let’s hope she is just as crazy, but a little less range on the bottle…