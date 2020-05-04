Disney : Margot Robbie approached to play the Fairy Tinkerbell in the live-action Peter Pan

Soon to the poster of Birds of Prey, Margot Robbie is definitely on all fronts ! If it was in August last in the excellent Once Upon a Time In Hollywood of Tarantino and since the end of January in Scandal alongside Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron, the australian actress is preparing to change the registry as it would have been approached to join the live-action Peter Pan in the skin of Tinkerbell. Recently announced, and titled Peter Pan and Wendythis remake would follow, therefore, the vast project launched by Disney in order to rehabilitate its classics, while the live-action Mulan open the market this year. Regarding more precisely the role of the Fairy Tinkerbell, the one who had interpreted Jane in the film Tarzanwould have received an offer from Disney, but has not yet formally accepted the role.

Margot Robbie playing Jane in the movie Tarzan.

In this new version of Peter Pan, the Fairy Tinkerbell is described as the faithful friend of the young boy, and would be the voice of reason for him. While maintaining his side playful as she had in the cartoon original, live-action promises to give a more prominent place to the character, as was also mentioned a few months ago the development of a film dedicated to the Tinkerbell with Jennifer Lawrence. If it seems that Disney has learned from its mistakes, the public has often accused to do a simple copy-and-paste of the classics, moreover, that the live-action around the famous fairy has not since made about him. If the progress of the project may be dependent on the host Peter Pan and Wendy on Disney+, the film will start its shooting in April, of what to expect in the next few weeks with a confirmation of casting for the role of Tinkerbell.