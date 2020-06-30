Disney : Margot Robbie will be the new protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”

The departure of Johnny Depp and his iconic character of Jack Sparrow. The Disney studios, have chosen actress Margot Robbie for the role of the new heroine of the blockbuster franchise “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

After having played in “once upon a Time… in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino and incarnate of Harley Quinn, the lover of the Joker in Gotham City, the Australian will take the title role, according to The Hollywood Reporter, this new story written by Christina Hodson, writer of Birds of Prey and the fantabuleuse the history of Harley Quinn”, and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. Side plot, nothing has been revealed for the film, which will be independent of the other components.

Margot Robbie is setting sail with the help of his #BirdsOfPrey writer Christina Hodson https://t.co/ggnFQYrOOW — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 26, 2020

Last fall, Disney announced that in addition to the project, a reboot of the saga with a cast female and written by Ted Elliott, screenwriter of the first four chapters, and Craig Mazin, the origin of the series “Chernobyl”. The signature of the big ears, therefore, puts a lot of effort to make you forget the adventures of Johnny Depp, who is accused of domestic violence by your ex, the american actress, Amber heard.

All the movie news HERE