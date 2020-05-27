Disney More advance notice of the date of mailing to 2020

History is a good start to the year, Disney announced that the release date for Marvel’s WandaVisioninitially scheduled for the spring of 2021, was reprogrammed current 2020 on Disney+.

Unveiled on the Twitter Disney+, the announcement of the New Year was made without decorum and would have even been able to go unnoticed, drowned in the list of titles planned for the service in 2020.

We know still little about the series, however. The boss of Marvel Kevin Feige recently revealed that the series shows the transformation of Wanda Maximoff as Scarlet Witch – an event still ignored on the big screen.

Earlier last year, Paul Bettany (the Vision) was explained in IGN that WandaVision “was clearly the project of Marvel, the most strange so far. It is super avant-garde and weird. I do not think that any of us [Paul Bettany ou Elizabeth Olsen] would have expected us to be involved in there – as long as you have had to continue – or that it would take this direction. “

Feige has also said recently that Scarlet Witch was the powerful of the Avengers post-Endgameand that she would be able to defeat Thanos in the film if he had not had his army to protect it.

No window more precise is known for the series “genre sitcom “ WandaVision. Disney+, which must land at the end of march with us, just see season 1 of The Mandalorian finish – with the sequel scheduled for fall 2020. And Phase 4 of the MCU starts with the movie Black Widow at the end of April 2020.

Erwan Lafleuriel is a writer at IGN France. A slave to the video game for 40 years, he never escapes from that from time to time to mourn for his defeats, on Twitter.