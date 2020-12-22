Disney no longer wants to work with Johnny Depp to avoid damaging his family image

The actor was going to participate in the new installment of Pirates of the Caribbean, but with Margot Robbie as the main character …

Things got complicated again for Johnny Depp. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has decided that it will not go ahead with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in any future films in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The publication said studios rejected the idea of ​​Depp returning to new productions when Jerry Bruckheimer brought it up. They claimed that going ahead with Depp in any Pirates movie could potentially ‘damage’ his ‘family image’, due to the charges and accusations the actor faces due to his failed marriage to Amber Heard.

The news was confirmed after Depp recently lost a civil lawsuit against The Sun newspaper after the tabloid labeled him a ‘woman rapist’. Depp was also recently cut as Grindelwald in the new Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel, being replaced by actor Mads Mikkelsen.

According to the newspaper, Disney is moving forward with a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie, although it is being written by Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson, starring Margot Robbie.

Early rumors suggested that Depp could make a cameo in the film alongside Margot, but Disney rejected that idea.

Currently, the site Change.org has a petition with more than 360,000 signatures demanding that Johnny Depp returns to Pirates in the role of Jack Sparrow.

The actor did not comment yet.