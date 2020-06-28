Disney postponed once more the launch of “Mulan”.

Disney has decided to postpone again the release of “Mulan”, this time in mid-August, while the pandemic of the new coronavirus is still rampant in North America and in the world. After a first postponement, “Mulan”, a version of the shots, the actual famous cartoon series, was going to come out in theaters July 24. “The pandemic has changed the plans for the release of Mulan and we’re going to be flexible, as the situation demands,” said Disney in a statement signed by the co-presidents Alan Bergman and Alan Horn.

Other reports of Disney and Warner

“The director, Niki Caro, our players and the team have created a magnificent film, an epic and moving, that is what the film experience should be. And we believe that their place is in the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the world benefits,” they wrote. The decision comes after Warner Bros has pushed back to mid-August, the launch of another great movie of the summer, the “Principle” of Christopher Nolan – a thriller about an agency trying to avoid the Third world War. Warner Bros has also expressed the need to be “flexible” in the announcement of its decision.

At the beginning of April, Disney has decided to postpone the launch of a dozen Marvel movies and other big productions, including “the Black Widow”, with Scarlett Johansson in the main role. The launch is planned for the month of November, that automatically changes the other movies in the series.