Disney postponed once more the launch of “Mulan”.

Actress Liu Yifei at the premiere in London of the movie ” Mulan “, the 12 of march 2020. — James Gillham/REX/SIPA



The coronavirus obliged once more to Disney to reconsider their plans. The group has decided to postpone a second time, the output of Mulanonce again , this time for the August 21 in the united States, while the pandemic is still rampant in North America and in the world.

#Disney | Given the health situation unstable in the united States and China, the release of #Mulan it is officially postponed (again). The film will be released on the 21st of August 2020 in the united states. France must follow. pic.twitter.com/S5SApwpeVJ — Disney Follows (@DisneyNext) June 27, 2020

The group is forced to flexibility

After a first postponement, the movie version of shots, the actual famous cartoon series, would have had to come out in theaters July 24. “We will show flexibility as the situation demands,” said Disney. “The director, Niki Caro, our players and the team have created a magnificent film, an epic and moving, that is what the film experience should be. And we believe that their place is in the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the world benefits,” said group co-chairs Alan Bergman and Alan Horn.

The Marvel also of concerned

At the beginning of April, Disney had already decided to postpone the launch of a dozen Marvel movies, and other large productions, including The Black Widowwith Scarlett Johansson in the main role. The launch is planned for the month of November, that automatically changes the other movies in the series.

The decision comes after Warner Bros has pushed back to mid-August, the launch of another great movie of the summer, Principle Christopher Nolan – thriller about an agency trying to avoid the Third world War. Warner Bros has also expressed the need to be “flexible” in the announcement of its decision.