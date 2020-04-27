Disney pushes back the release of the movie Cruella with Emma Stone

You won’t see Emma Stone wearing a long coat spotted anytime soon. Disney comes to push the release of the film Cruellawhich american actress is the headliner. Waited in the halls at the end of December 2020, this new feature film will be released finally at the end of may 2021, reports the specialized site Variety, which does not identify the causes of this decision.
Cruella is a prequel to a live-action take on the classic Disney 101 Dalmatiansreleased in 1961, and narrates the youth of the famous nasty amateur fur. This new version, which will take place in the 1970s, promises to be a “punk” according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The film, directed by Craig Gillespie (who I, Tonya), has cast Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, and Paul Walter Hauser. In 1996, it was actress Glenn Close who had lent his features to Cruella, in a version in live-action 101 dalmatians directed by John Hughes.