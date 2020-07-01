Disney+ reveals previously unpublished photographs from the filming of Avengers : Infinity War

At the end of last week in the united states, the number of subscribers to Disney+ were able to enjoy the addition ofAvengers : Infinity War in the catalog of the platform. For the occasion, Disney has decided to share new photos of the filming of the movie the brothers Russo.

Behind the scenes of the War of the Infinite

Therefore, we can discover the cast of the film in the places of shooting as Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans in full discussion under the umbrella waiting to make a decision, Chadwick Boseman in the leadership of the forces of Wakanda, Scarlett Johansson in front of the camera and Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong all smiles in the street, and Robert Downey Jr., in the company of Tom Holland to have patience before you make a scene with motion capture.

In the meantime to see or see again Avengers : Infinity War installed in her couch in Disney+ home in France, we propose you to discover these new images allow us to see behind the scenes of the filming of the movie of Marvel.

Elizabeth Olsen and Joe Russo

Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans

Scarlett Johansson

Chadwick Boseman

Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan

Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong

Chris Hemsworth and Sean Gunn