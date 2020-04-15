Disney Streaming ‘Frozen 2’ soon to boost the morale of the fans in the middle of a pandemic of sars coronavirus

While the pandemic of sars coronavirus has forced the studios to postpone the release of films and to stop the production of new projects, the Walt Disney Company finally had some good news to announce late Friday night. Frozen 2 will be available for streaming on Disney + from Sunday, three months before the date scheduled for the addition of the movie to the streaming service. This decision comes a little more than two weeks after the release of the film on Blu-ray on February 25.

“Frozen 2 has captivated audiences the world over thanks to its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, of messages that are incredibly relevant at this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heart-warming story very soon with our subscribers Disney + to enjoy at home on any device,” said the new CEO of Disney, Bob Chapek in a press release.

Frozen 2 will also be available on Disney + Tuesday, in Canada, the netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. Unfortunately, the film will be available in high definition in the United States that, until Tuesday, when the flow of Ultra HD will also be available.

Frozen 2 was not the only gift that Disney has offered to fans on Friday to help entertain themselves while putting them in quarantine. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been made available for purchase or rental on digital platforms, including iTunes, Vudu, Xfinity and FandangoNOW. The film was initially not scheduled to be available digitally before Tuesday, with the physical release Blu-ray and 4K UHD march 31. It should be available for users of Disney + more later this year.

Although Frozen 2 was not quite the cultural phenomenon of the original film of 2013, Frozen 2 has been a financial success for Disney after its release on November 22. The film has a reported $ 1.4 billion in the world, beating the gross of $ 1.2 billion of the original. Frozen 2 is also the second animated film to be the most profitable of all time, behind the remake of Disney in 2019 The Lion king, which reported $ 1.6 billion last year.

Frozen 2 has been nominated for the Oscar for best original song for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and “Into The Unknown” by Robert Lopez. The film has also brought back most of the creative team of the original film, including directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, and actors Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff. Other cast members include Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Jason Ritter, Martha Plimpton, Ciaran Hinds and Alan Tudyk.

Disney has been forced to close the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, because of the outbreak of coronavirus. The parks in Disney World will close Sunday, while the last opening day of Disneyland was Saturday. The two stations will remain closed until the end of the month.

Friday, Disney announced the production of The last duel, Peter Pan and Wendythe Sweetheart, I’ve reduced the children suite, Nightmare Alley and The little Mermaid has been postponed. The outputs of Mulan, New mutants and Wood all have been deferred indefinitely.

“Although there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after having taken into account the current environment and the best interests of our cast and our team, we have taken the decision to suspend the production of some of our films live for a short period of time. “, said Friday a spokesman for Disney. “We will continue to assess the situation and start again as soon as possible. “