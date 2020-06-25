Disney Television Studios announcement the programming of Comic-Con home

The San Diego Comic-Con this year does not take place due to the Coronavirus, the event will move online, so that people can watch it from home, Disney has announced a few details on some of the panels to come, including one based on the biggest show on Disney + at this time, ” The Simpsons “, with shows on Hulu and ABC.

Here is an overview of the range of Comic-Con At the Home of Disney Television Studios:

A CONVERSATION WITH NATHAN FILLION – The showrunner Alexi Hawley (The Rookie) talks with Nathan Fillion from his career in film and television. With special appearances by Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever, and Jon Huertas.

AMERICAN FATHER! You have always wanted to learn to draw one of your AD favorite! characters? Now it is your chance, join the director supervisor of the program Brent Woods while he learns to actors and executive producers to draw Roger! Take a sketchbook and pencils and learn to draw the alien preferred to all the world beside Rachael MacFarlane (Hayley), Wendy Schaal (Francine), Scott Grimes (Steve), Dee Bradley Baker (Klaus) and EPs Nic Wegener & Joe Chandler as they discuss the current season and look to the 300th episode of the series aired on TBS this fall.

BLESS THE HARTS – Join the Harts, in quarantine, of course, for a Paint & Sip! Watch Kristen Wiig (Jenny Hart), Maya Rudolph (Betty Hart), Ike Barinholtz (Wayne Edwards), Jillian Bell (Purple Hart) and Fortune Feimster (Brenda) with the executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Andy Bobrow try to recreate Bless the characters of The Harts while discussing their favorite moments of the first season, what they look forward to in the second season on FOX this fall, and of the manner in which they are employed during the quarantine while drinking the favorite drink of the show – the wine-in-a-box!

BOB’S BURGERS – The animated series FOX’s award-winning the Emmy Awards, Bob’s Burgers, invites the fans in them for a panel virtual with all the laughs and the surprises that they generally make it to the Indigo Ballroom. The creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard will disclose the news of the coming season, and the cast is always entertaining, including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy will make you scream with laughter with never-before – seen footage, followed by a lively discussion and a question and answer session with the fans.

DUNCANVILLE – Join the executive producers Mike & Julie Scully, executive producer and star, Amy Poehler, and the stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, and the stars invited Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa for a first exclusive preview of the upcoming events in the Second Season; return next spring on FOX.

GUY FAMILY – Join actors Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin and Kara Vallow comedy animated hit FOX Family Guy as we celebrate 350 episodes with a virtual table read! After, we will return to some of our favorite moments of the past 18 seasons, as well as a preview special of the hilarity and hi-jinx to come in our 19th season premiere this fall on FOX!

HOOPS – The distribution-to-speech Hoops, a new animated series for adults, launched this summer by 20th Century Fox Television, met for a conversation irreverent on the way to come together to make this show, following a fault basketball coach in high school who is sure that he will reach the big leagues if he can only transform his terrible team. The stars of the voice Jake Johnson, Rob Riggle, Ron Funches, Natasha Leggero, Cleo King, and A. D. Miles) join the creator and executive producer, Ben Hoffman and the moderator / star voice guest Max Greenfield for a Q&a really wild and hilarious. Fans will have the right to a first exclusive preview images of the episode of the first. Hoops comes from the writer-comedian Ben Hoffman, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, with animation produced by Bento Box.

FOLLOWING – Coming to FOX in the fall of 2020, NEXT, arrives at Comic-Con @ Home with a preview of the opening scene exciting thriller propellant based on facts about the emergence of an artificial intelligence, murderous thug that combines thrilling action with a review of how technology is invading our lives and transforms us in ways we don’t yet understand. NEXT showcases John Slattery as one of the pioneers of Silicon Valley, which teamed with the agent of cyber crime Fernanda Andrade, to fight a villain unlike anything we have ever seen. Panelists will include creator and executive producer Manny Coto, John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner and Eve Harlow for a fascinating conversation on the new series, and the way in which the AI and the technology that infiltrates all of our lives, moderated by the thrilliste Esther Zuckerman.

THE SIMPSONS – They do not prevent ever The Simpsons!… To appear at Comic-Con; this time on the zoom. Join Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson and the moderator Yeardley Smith. Find out how the show has overcome the social distancing and the revolutionary times en route to the season 32!

OPPOSITES SOLAR – Your Shlorpians favorite get together for Comic-Con at home! As the first comedy original Hulu is the most-watched to date, Solar Opposites is centered on a team of four aliens who escape their world of explosive and crashed into a house ready to move in suburban american. They are also divided on the point whether the Earth is horrible or awesome, while protecting the Pupa, a super computer living which will evolve one day into his true form, the will draw and terraformera the Earth … Join Justin Roiland (” Korvo “), Thomas Middleditch ( “Terry”), Sean Giambrone (“Yumyulack”), Mary Mack (“Jesse”) and executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel for everything related to Solar Opposites, including an exclusive clip from the second season to come!

STUMPTOWN – Based on the series of graphic novels, Stumptown returns to ABC for season two of the highly anticipated. The stars Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, and Michael Ealy will be joined by executive producers Jason Richman, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer and the author of graphic novels Greg Rucka to answer your burning questions and discuss the cliffhangers of the finale of the last season as well as all of the shares in store for the upcoming season.

No time or date has not yet been announced for these panels, but Comic-Con at Home will take place from 23 to 26 July.

Are you excited to see these panels?

Source – deadline

Do you like our content? Please support us via Patreon

Roger Palmer

Roger is a fan of Disney since childhood, and this interest has grown over the years. He visited of the Disney parks across the world and has a huge collection of movies and collectibles Disney. He is the owner of What’s On Disney More & DisKingdom.

E-Mail: Roger@WhatsOnDisneyPlus.com

Twitter: Twitter.com/RogPalmerUK

Facebook: Facebook.com/rogpalmeruk