Disney+ : the best movies to see on the platform, Actus Ciné

With over 500 films available on Disney+, it is not always easy to make that choice. To guide you, writing AlloCiné has selected for you the best movies to see on the streaming platform.

The catalog of the platform Disney+ can change, also some of the content offered in this article may no longer be available at the time of your reading. Thank you for your understanding.

THE LION KING (1994)

From the age of 6

Landed at the cinema in 1994, The Lion King has immediately conquered the hearts of the small as the great. 32nd animated classic from Disney studios, this revamped version of Hamlet tells of the ascension of the young lion cub Simba to his destiny as King of the savanna. Worn by scenes of worship and songs unforgettable, this film so moving that hilarious conveys strong messages about love, friendship, and duty. With an original soundtrack signed by Hans Zimmer, the famous “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” by Elton John, iconic characters such as the whimsical duo formed by Timon and Pumba, or even the love story between Simba and Nala, The Lion King conquers all generations. Named the best film at the Golden Globes and winning two Oscars in 1995, this cult film still today continues to touch audiences around the world.

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire strikes back (1955)

The myth of Star Wars is gaining momentum in the second pane, and the fifth episode in the chronology of the saga. The rebels have won a great victory after the destruction of the Black Star, but the Empire threatens the galaxy. To succeed, Luke must learn to master the arts of the Jedi, but also to confront the truth about his origins while Leïa, Han, and Chewbacca try to escape from the stalking of Darth Vader. A true commercial and critical success, The Empire strikes back captured in 1981 of numerous awards including two Oscars. Voted “Best film of all time” by the magazine Empire in 2014, there is nothing surprising that Yoda, or reply “I am your father” has remained cults after so many years.

Star Wars: Episode IV: A new hope (Star wars) (1977)

With Star Wars, George Lucas made in 1977 a big splash in the world of science-fiction and propels the passage of a certain Harrison Ford to the rank of a planetary star. This first installment of the original saga propels us in a galaxy very far away at the heart of a conflict between the rebel alliance and the galactic Empire. While the black Star is a threat to the freedom, Luke Skywalker, a young farmer, is about without the knowledge to embark on his destiny. Both spectacular and of immense wealth, The War of the Stars is a journey of timeless driven by universal themes and a soundtrack that still resonates in the minds of all. Film founder of the epic interstellar from George Lucas, this is the fourth episode in the chronology of Star Wars marked the start of one of the greatest sagas of the cinema.

Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of The Jedi (1983)

It was in 1983 that fans around the world discovered the third film of the Star Wars saga. While the final confrontation between the Alliance and the Empire, which the dark side or the light side of the Force will prevail? To find out, Luke, Leïa, Han, Chewbacca, and the rebellion will once again stand against the Empire after having defeated the nefarious Jabba the Hutt and his court. Tinged with references to mythological and cultural, to the Return of The Jedi is primarily a story of redemption and rehabilitation. Distinguished by the Oscar for Best visual effects and by a dozen major awards, this final episode of the original trilogy concludes masterfully epic, launched 6 years ago, and which has lasted for more than 40 years.

Toy Story 3 (2010)

From the age of 6

After eleven years of waiting, the viewers saw in 2010 with enthusiasm to the continued adventures of Woody and Buzz Lightning. In this third installment of the saga Toy Story, Andy has grown up, is about to make his entrance to the university, to the chagrin of his favorite toys. When the band landed by mistake in a nursery, Woody and his colleagues propose a plan to flee as quickly as possible the awkwardness of these toddlers who tortures you. Accompanied by their new friends, they will live an adventure as hectic as chaotic. Always so creative and exhilarating, Toy Story 3 is definitely an ode to childhood and its imagination, but also an opportunity for Pixar to tackle, with a tenderness of the universal theme of the passage from childhood to adulthood.

Before the flood (2016)

Can we save the planet before it is too late? It is to this question that attempts to meet Leonardo DiCaprio in this documentary directed by Fisher Stevens. Known for his commitment in favor of ecology, the actor of Inception has been engaged for several years to denounce the impact of human activity on the environment. It is in 2014 that Leonardo DiCaprio, named from a Messenger of Peace by the united nations, undertook a voyage around the world in order to observe the dramatic consequences of global warming on our planet. Using striking images of the ice melting or the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest, and strong testimonies, Before the deluge, provides an explanatory gloss on the causes of the crisis, as well as an alarming on the state of the Earth.

Edward Scissorhands (1991)

From 10 years

Born of a sketch of the adolescence of Tim Burton, Edward Scissorhands sign the first of a long collaboration between Johnny Depp and his director, fetish. Edward Scissorhands is not an ordinary man because he was created by an old inventor. Unfortunately, the latter died before completing his work and leaving Edward with scissors in place of hands. Left to himself, his life is turned upside down the day when Peg Boggs (Dianne Wiest) invites him to live with his family in a suburban residential area. First welcomed with open arms by the inhabitants of the district, Edward quickly becomes a pariah in spite of his gentle nature and his desire to fit in. Enhanced by a soundtrack composed by Danny Elfman, Edward Scissorhands delivers a moving story about the difference between mixing oneirism and poetry.

Zootopie (2016)

From the age of 6

Ambitious and fearless, the young Judy Hopps leaves his countryside home, becoming the first doe of the police of the very cosmopolitan city of Zootopia. But the life she had dreamed promises to be much more complicated than she imagined. Rejected by his colleagues, and on the verge of being dismissed, and it plans to make its evidence in solving a case of disappearance in just 48 hours. To carry out its mission, Judy has no other choice than to team up with Nick Wilde, a fox con artist with a sharp tongue. Together, this duo unlikely we fall into a police comedy hilarious. Awarded best-animated film at the Oscars in 2017, Zootopie is a story full of energy that the colorful characters will delight the whole family.

Vice-Versa (2015)

From the age of 6

What happens in the head of a child? It is to this question that answers Vice Versa, a beautiful story that follows the emotions of Riley, 11 years old when she moved with her family to San Francisco. In the spirit of this little girl, Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Sadness do not have the habit of working together, but you should unite to help them through this pivotal period of his life, and thus prevent it from being an emotional trauma irreversible. Carried by the voice of Charlotte The Bon, Mélanie Laurent, Pierre Niney, Gilles Lellouche, and Marilou Berry, this animated film is Pixar studios offers a brilliant trip and fun in the heart of the complexity of the human psyche. Funny and touching, and Vice Versa delivers a universal message about the meaning of the sentiments that inspire us and that we often struggle to express.

Togo (2020)

From 10 years

Released directly on the platform Disney+ in 2020, Togo tells the true story of Leonhard Seppala and his faithful dog sled Togo. During the winter of 1925, the city of Nome, Alaska is in the throes of a terrible epidemic of diphtheria. While the climatic conditions beat the aircraft to the ground, Leonhard and Togo embark on a perilous journey of several hundred miles in extreme conditions to bring the necessary medicines. Shot in real conditions, this film of adventure and pants were worn by Willem Dafoe rehabilitates the history of Togo, this brave, unsung hero who was made to steal the limelight by Balto, the dog who has traveled the last few kilometers of this incredible race against the clock.

How to find a film or series for you? Check out the score of affinities of AlloCiné – Click here for more information.