Disney + : the program on the virtual panel of the Comic-con in the House

Disney has confirmed Disney + at the Comic-con in House with a virtual panel for three of his originals: Phineas and Ferb The movie: Candace against the universe, Marvel 616and the first of the series parody of the current National Geographic, The good things.

In the Comic-con at Home will take place on the same dates as Comic-con previously canceled, From 22 to 26 July 2020.

Thursday, 23 July, 13: 00 PT

“Marvel 616″ explores how the rich legacy of stories, characters and creators of Marvel exists in the ” world outside your window “. Each documentary, directed by a filmmaker only, explores the intersections of narrative, pop-culture and fandom within the Marvel universe. Join film directors Gillian Jacobs, Paul Scheer and executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman as they discuss the making of this anthology series original of Disney + with moderator Angélique Roché.

Saturday, July 25, 12: 00 pm PT

Join creators and executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, director Bob Bowen and stars Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Maulik Pancholy, and Dee Bradley Baker as they share an exclusive preview of the upcoming “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe” Disney +, and discuss the origins of this animated series iconic!

Saturday, July 25, 13: 00 PT

Taken from Appian Way’s Leonardo DiCaprio and Warner Horizon the Script of Television, “The Right Stuff” is the first original series of scripts Disney + National Geographic. The series has a clear look at the beginnings of the ee.uu. for the space program. The series follows seven of the best military pilots who become astronauts of NASA’s newly formed at the height of the cold war. Competing to be the first in space, these ordinary people achieve the extraordinary and inspire the united states to turn towards a new horizon of ambition and hope. Moderated by former NASA astronaut, Dr. Mae Jemison, the panel will feature actors Patrick J. Adams (“Major John Glenn”), Jake McDorman (“the Lieutenant Commander Alan Shepard”), Colin O’donoghue (‘Captain Gordon Cooper”) , Michael Trotter (“Gus Grissom”), Aaron Staton (“Wally Schirra”), Micah stock (“Deke Slayton”), James Lafferty (“Scott Carpenter”), Nora Zehetner (“Annie Glenn”), Shannon Lucio (” Louise Shepard “), Eloise Mumford (” Trudy Cooper “), Eric Ladin (” Chris Kraft “) and Patrick Fischler (” Bob Gilruth “), Showrunner and executive producer, Mark Lafferty, and the executive producer, Jennifer Davisson.