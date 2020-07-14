Disney+ vacation July 14 : these movies are the French connection (Ratatouille, The Aristocats…) – Actus Ciné

This Tuesday, July 14, is celebrated as the day of national Holiday in all of France. The opportunity to make a small tour in Disney+ to discover the best movies that have the Hexagon for decoration. Cocorico !

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

The eternal story, which plunges again and the audience is always in a paradise of excitement and wonder, The beauty and the Beast takes place in France. Before the design of the animated cult classic, released in 1991, the art directors of the studios are still flown to the Val de Loire to draw your source of inspiration. It is there that they were able to study the art of the rococo Jean-Honoré Fragonard or François Boucher to give birth to a very european feel to it. Fans of the movie can also be found the France at the forefront of The beauty and the Beast 2 : The magic of Christmas and The magical World of beauty and the Beast, but also in the live-action cartoon that will be released in 2017, and will be available in Disney+ on July 24, 2020. The director of this adaptation has been worn by Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, Bill Condon, accompanied by his head of production designer Sarah Greenwood have made use of Conques, in the Aveyron, as a model to re-create the village that is the home of Belle and her father.

RATATOUILLE

In the year 2007, through the eyes of a little rat naughty as Pixar has been featured in French cuisine. With the capital city and its iconic monuments in the background, Ratatouille focuses all its attention on the star most popular of the Hexagon : the kitchen. Swaying to the accordion, so symbolic of Paris, the adventures of Remy and Alfredo Linguini takes place in the fictional restaurant Chez Gusteau, directly inspired by the famous restaurant La Tour d’argent. The winks to the city of Light, it doesn’t stop there, as we are invited to wander through the Halls, the Eiffel Tower, the cathedral of Notre Dame, and even the legendary sewers of paris. A tribute of five stars !

THE ARISTOCATS

Marie, Toulouse, Berlioz, Duchess, Roquefort… these names could not be more French are used by the heroes of the Aristocats. Taking to their rooms in Paris, the movie was released in 1970, us transport, of its paving stones and its roof. After having pushed through the door of a sumptuous residence of the home of a family of cats bourgeois, the public follows these tomcats to other countries, with the noteworthy one night in a ruined house renovated in a piano bar. There, Thomas O Maley and his feline girlfriend enjoy a beef unforgettable air of jazz furious. A wink licked famous Jazz clubs that have made the reputation of Paname.

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE-DAME AND THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME 2

Its title leaves no room for any mystery : The Hunchback of Notre-Dame for the main characters, a hunchback, and the famous cathedral built on the Île de la Cité. Freely inspired by the novel Notre-Dame de Paris, written by Victor Hugo in 1831, the animated film tells the story of Quasimodo, in the year of grace 1482. The ringing of the bells brave and kind of life, from birth, stored in one of the towers. If their only friends are the gargoyles, the Rubble, the Wall and the Aviary that he is the only one to see come to life, this anti-hero, physically deformed, manages to escape from his hiding place thanks to the Emerald, whose soul is as beautiful as her physical appearance. The duo, then, passes through the capital, and therefore gives the public the splendour of Paris.

MICKEY, DONALD, GOOFY : THE THREE MUSKETEERS

Adaptation of the novel by Alexandre Dumas in 1844, Mickey, Donald, Goofy : The Three Musketeers takes place, however, well after the exploits of D’artagnan, Athos, porthos and Aramis. Here, it is Minnie who was the successor of king Louis XIII, and that has the maid of honor of Margarita. But the queen is threatened with death, and captain Pat Hibulaire therefore you should save it. In the heart of a great conspiracy, this last account of the inefficiency of his men to do something that is Mickey, Donald and Goofy, and leads, therefore, to the category of body guards, of Minnie. A film nourished by the landscapes of France and one of the most famous pieces of classical music, as love is a bird rebel, Georges Bizet, or The Beautiful Blue Danube, Johann Strauss.

All these movies are rediscover Disney+ !

And find all the news of Disney+ on AlloCiné.