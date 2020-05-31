Disney wants Angelina Jolie and Will Smith for Kingdom Hearts Show – JAPANFM

There is a new Kingdom Hearts Tv show in development for Disney +, and although we don’t know much yet about this, we have now started to hear a little bit about what worlds and characters could appear in the project.

Before you dive in, however, we must note that the Mouse House has in fact two series based on the property being, the first being a live show, and the other lively. And as regards the first, it seems that the studio aims high in relation to the casting. In fact, according to sources close to the WGTC – the same who told us of the remakes live Bambi and Robin of the Wood are in the process of development and Beauty and the Beast the spin-off of Gaston is in preparation, all were correct – Disney eyeing Angelina Jolie and Will Smith for appearances in cameo in the series. And we have also heard that they might even appear in the animated show.

Apparently, each episode will be in a world of Disney movie different, and they want to be as Pretty and Smith present for the episodes where they go to evil and Aladdin worlds, respectively. Of course, it would certainly be a huge blow if Disney could ensure that two of the biggest names in Hollywood to appear in the show, and even if we do not know yet what will be the magnitude of production, if the names as they are referred to in the discussion, we imagine that this will be big enough.

Indeed, few franchises have a pool of resources as large Kingdom Hearts fact, so there’s definitely a certain logic that this will be the output substantially. In recent years Kingdom Hearts III has drawn its characters in much of classic cartoons, including Toy story, The Lion king and Monsters Inc. (more easy to translate in-game). The only exception was the pirates of the Caribbean world. Imagine if Johnny Depp is back under the name of Jack Sparrow, only on tv. It could not be worse than Pirates 4 or 5, right?

But tell us, what would you do Angelina Jolie and Will Smith dipping their toes in the Kingdom Hearts Tv show? It looks terrible? It seems magical? Whatever your views polarized, leave them in the comments section below. I know someone who is full Kingdom Hearts nut and have endured a lot of conversations about it. It seems that I shall put up more when this series will come out.