Disney + will present a documentary about Marvel 616 to the SDCC20

This year, the San Diego Comic-con will be in line, and Disney + has announced the news that it will introduce this year, including Marvel 616 sheds light on a series of documentaries anthologiques that explore the impact of historical, cultural and social context of the universe of Marvel Comics

Disney + has announced that it will participate in the Comic-con @ Home, which is the seat of San Diego Comic-con, with three panels virtual where it will present its upcoming original titles. In this festival that is completely virtual, Disney + share the first images of the docuseries anthology Marvel 616the first series of fiction National Geographic for the platform, The Right Stuff and the animated film Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe. In the Comic-con @ Home will be held on the same dates as Comic-con had previously cancelled, from 22 to 26 July.

The virtual panel of Disney + Comic-con @ Home will be:

Marvel 616 – Thursday, 23 July at 22: 00 (Spanish time)

Marvel 616 is a series of documentaries anthologiques to explore the impact of historical, cultural and social context of the universe of Marvel Comics. Filmmakers Gillian Jacobs, Paul Scheer and executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman discuss the realization of this original series of anthology Disney + with moderator Angélique Roché.

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe – Saturday, 25 July at 21: 00 (Spanish time)

The creators and executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, along with director Bob Bowen and actors Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Maulik Pancholy, and Dee Bradley Baker share an exclusive preview of the next Disney movie + ” Phineas and Ferb The Movie : Candace Against the Universe “, and talk about the origins of this animated series iconic.

The Right Stuff – Saturday, 25 July at 22: 00 (Spanish time)

Things is the first original series from National Geographic to Disney +. Created by Appian Way, the production company of Leonardo DiCaprio and Warner Horizon the Script of Television, speaks to us of the beginnings of the ee.uu. for the space program. The series tells the story of seven of the best military pilots who became astronauts for NASA’s newly created, in the midst of the cold war. The panel, moderated by Mae Jemison, a former NASA astronaut, will feature actors Patrick J. Adams (” Major John Glenn “), Jake McDorman (” the Lieutenant. Cel. Alan Shepard “), Colin O’donoghue (‘Captain Gordon Cooper “), Michael Trotter ( “Gus Grissom” ), Aaron Staton ( “Wally Schirra” ), Micah stock ( “Deke Slayton” ), James Lafferty ( “Scott Carpenter” ), Nora Zehetner ( “Annie Glenn” ), Shannon Lucio (” Louise Shepard “), Eloise Mumford (” Trudy Cooper “), Eric Ladin (” Chris Kraft “) and Patrick Fischler (” Bob Gilruth “), showrunner and executive producer, Mark Lafferty, and the executive producer, Jennifer Davisson.