dive in the intimacy of the rapper Travis Scott

Netflix continues his adventure in “the game”. After The Stars Wanderingthe documentary retracing the journey of the eponymous album Nekfeuthe streaming platform has online Look Mom I Can Flya dive in the privacy of the american rapper Travis Scott.

An hour and a half, the viewer discovers the universe of Jacques Berman Webster, the real name of Travis Scott, a young man of afro-american born in Houston in 1992 (city of which he will receive the key from the hands of the Mayor in 2018) on a background of archive footage filmed by his parents. Opportunity to also discover the scenes of the making of his album Astroworld published in 2018, and then the american tour that followed this release.

● Travis Scott, the perfectionist

Rap has long been regarded as a sub-culture. Evidenced by the media coverage of the genus, reduced, sometimes rightly, to a flood of words that are vulgar and have no real construction. This documentary proves the opposite. One discovers there a Travis Scott hung to the smallest detail, whether it be the music or the set design. It must be said that the young man has music in the blood since childhood. “You’ve seen? You have seen him play?! He has the pace! You’ll learn to play like your father”, he exclaims with pride to the progenitor of the rapper on the archive footage where we see a Travis Scott child banging on a drum, an instrument that masters his father. Twenty years later, the boy still has a sense of rhythm, as evidenced by the composition of its securities. The satisfaction that follows the completion of the title No Bystanders is very representative of the passion that the artist puts into his work. It is also seen scratching frantically on a sheet of paper where it is written “Need to rhyme to: Rip Screw – Houstonfornication“. In-man orchestra, he gives instructions scriptwriting before a delivery. And does not leave visibly to person dictate of the instructions he gives in an authoritative tone, if not vehement.

● In the intimacy of Jacques Junior

If a rapper, always according to the pictures, must not reveal his emotions, Travis Scott lets the cameras invite in some of the defining moments of his life. One of, if not the unseen scene the strongest of the documentary, it shows the birth of her daughter, Stormy. Moved, he attends the birth of his companion, Kylie Jenner, star among the stars to become the youngest billionaire in history at only… 22 years old!

Scenes of marital bliss, therefore, of jubilation but also of distress, such as when after having been nominated for Grammy Awards in three categories, he won nothing, not even the title of the rap album of the year awarded to Cardi B. Persuaded of his coronation, he left the scenes with the black glance, letting out his rage. A disappointment that it shares a few days later with Sylvester Turner, the mayor of Houston, just before a concert. The municipal official reassures him with a speech worthy productions Hollywodiennes: “You have not lost dude. Go out-you it of the head and advance. You have to tell people that we donít always get what we want, but we don’t give up. A lot of people listening to you tonight, had objectives that they have not achieved. They need that thou should say, that this is not the end.”

● A stage beast

Travis Scott stands out from other rappers due to his ability to galvanize the crowd as very few know how to do that today. An energy that makes one shudder even from behind a screen. “His way of interacting with his audience. This is one of the only artists that, when he arrives on scene is from the outset in harmony with each person in the room,” says a fan at the exit of a concert. The artist himself attaches primary importance to its relation with its “community”: “I’m a fan of see the fans. Yes, it is like a show. See people vibrate, to dance, to fly it is a spectacle in itself”. To each of his performances on stage, Travis Scott gives the impression to enter in a trance, he leaps, harangue the crowd, fires, coleslaw, and jumps into the audience. A dynamism that it transmits, but that can sometimes be at the origin of accidents. In 2017, a concert has gone wrong and the artist has been embedded by the police at its output stage. He attached the fans to break down the barriers of safety to let go completely in the tank. Even if some of them had been close to death, many said to have lived in spite of everything “the best concert of their lives.”

Travis Scott – Look Mom I Can Fly (Trailer)