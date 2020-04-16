Diving in behind the scenes of the film with Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac

Denis Villeneuve is trying to re-create a Dune that has, until now, only existed in the imagination of the readers. The key, he explains, is to split the narrative into two. When the feature-length film to be released in theatres on the 23rd of December, it will stage as a part of the novel. Warner Bros. agreed not to divide it into two films, like the adaptation of It of Stephen King. “I would have refused to tailor everything in a single feature film. The world depicted is too complex, it’s all in the details, ” stresses the director. For Denis Villeneuve, this old history of 55 years on a planet that is aware of its loss is not just a space adventure, but also a prophecy. “Whatever you may think, the Earth is changing, and it will be necessary to adapt “, he explains. “It is for that that Dune has been written in the 20th century. It was a portrait distanced from the reality of oil, capitalism and exploitation – overexploitation even – of the Earth. Today, things are even worse. It is a story of passage to adulthood, but also a call for the youth to act, ” he continued.

The character played by Timothée Chalamet, Paul, think to be just a boy struggling to find his place in the world, but it has in fact the capacity for the change. It has a supernatural gift to exploit and deploy this energy, leading others, and blend into this new world. Imagine Greta Thunberg, except that it is a Jedi with a degree of Hogwarts. Paul comes from a family of the intergalactic powerful, whose name sounds like a constellation – the House Atreides. His mother and father, the duke Leto (played by Oscar Isaac) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), plucking their son of their luxurious universe with keys scandinavian for that it deals with the extraction of spice on Arrakis. Ensue from a conflict with the house Harkonnen, the political ramifications and criminal, led by the monstrous Baron Vladimir (Stellan Skarsgård), a mammoth with an appetite of a glutton. The baron, created from prosthetics, is like a rhino in human form. In this version, the character is less a madman than a predator. “I love deeply the book, I often had the impression that the baron was a caricature,” says Denis Villeneuve. So I tried to give him more dimensions. It is for this reason that I chose Stellan. It was something in the look. You feel that there is someone behind who thinks, thinks, thinks, which is stretched and calculator. I can confirm that this is quite scary “.

The director has also developed the role of Paul’s mother, Lady Jessica. It is a member of the order of the Bene Gesserit, a cult made up of women that can read minds, control people with their voice (again, an influence on the Jedi), and manipulate the balance of power in the universe. In the scenario, that Denis Villeneuve has written with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihtsshe is more reckless than ever. The synopsis revealed by the studio is described as a ” priestess warrior “. “It’s better than a nun of the space,” jokes the filmmaker.