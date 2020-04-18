Division split eliminates the rise five years and a ‘big’ defined

The General Assembly of the LigaMX it was not so smooth that said its president, Enrique Bonilla, much less resolved “in a message of union and unanimously”, as the vote of the owners of the First Division ended 8 to 7, in favor of the initiative to remove climb and descent.

In the video conferencing room of the Mexican Soccer Federation occurred what might be called a “technical draw”, since three multi-properties is only allowed one vote, while the Group Azteca gave him the right to two votes for Morelia and Puebla will join the group of those who eventually eliminated the League of Ascent, to transform it in a League of Development.

The eight votes that put an end to the automatic upgrade were: Atlas and Saints (1 vote), Queretaro and Xolos (1 vote), America, Toluca, Morelia and Puebla, to which were added FC Juárez (the team that won the promotion, but that he bought the franchise of Wolves) and oddly enough, against the very ethics of the Spanish club, which is majority partner, also joined Atletico San Luis. Total: 8 votes.

In the case of Morelia, Grupo Azteca, owns 100 percent of the franchise, while in the case of the Puebla Group has a sort of intervention management to ensure advance payments for television rights, but as before the Federation has the membership certificate, Manuel Jimenez, is allowed to vote independently, not as a timeshare.

What was strange to all present was the turn of San Luis. Just on the 27th of last February, Miguel Angel Gil, ceo of the Atletico Madrid and its subsidiary in Mexico (Atlético San Luis) had said in the framework of the Sports Summit 2020 on the mexican model without descent.

“Thinking in a selfish perspective, not having the risk, increases the value of the franchise. It gives you security, you do not live with the gun in the temple. We do not enter it (the decision), because it is not our culture that you do not have a prize and a punishment linked to sport… In this culture we have been brought up”.

However, the policy of the team in Mexico chose to give their vote to the disappearance of the ascent.

The teams that wanted to other different solutions to convert the League of Ascent in a League of Development, killing of a coup, the ascent and descent automatic, were: Pachuca and Leon (1 vote), Monterrey, Tigres, Chivas, Necaxa, Cruz Azul and Pumas; that is to say, three of the big four of Mexico, in addition to the two of Monterrey and the members of the Group to Pachuca.

The so-called “unanimity” of which he spoke Bonilla was a political agreement that would be revealed in its press release, but not even remotely corresponds to what actually happened.

Four days before, the own League of Ascent he had been bound hand when they announced that the certification company Ernest&Young had rejected the financial viability of the 12 clubs because “they all had losses”, as they have told some owners separately.

That day, the surprise invitation to vote to transform the Ascent MX to reach the First Division, in a League of Development was the vote a victory of 7-5 in favor of Bonilla, who was the driving force behind the measure. The votes in favour were of Zacatepec, Celaya, Coffee, Oaxaca, Gold, Tampico Madero and Atlas. And in against voted: UdeG, Deer, Miners, Roadrunner and Maroons.

The next day, Tuesday the 14th, and went to vote for to integrate the poll into an agreement of assembly that it would be filed as official to let them reach the owners of the First Division in the assembly today. That Tuesday, the vote was 8-4, adding Maroons the group that was supposed to end with the rise of sports.

Two days later, the president of the Lions Black, Alberto Castellanos, made public a stiff letter to the president of the Mexican Federation of Football Yon de Luisa, in the complaint, one-up not very seemly of the League of Ascent: “It is regrettable the way in which decisions are made in our football. What happened last Monday, it was a albazo, an imposition”.

He added: “we Were summoned to a meeting of work, without knowing the order of the day, and to question expresses the response received was: that they could not say for that would not be filtered”.

Then the date for that is Tuesday and that day “it was only to ratify the imposition”, not for dialogue.

Then launches two questions: “What is the hurry to remove the upgrade? What is happening? Someone to explain us why, despite everything we have done, it is not possible to compete to ascend athletically”.

Remember that the UdeG was five years ago in the first division, was part of the elite Liga MXand during the time that was fulfilled all of its obligations with the employees, with the SAT and with the IMSS, and therefore do not understand why now you say that is not certified.

In the same sense was expressed by the president of Roadrunners, Miguel Manzur, whose structure has 400 direct jobs, with 60 coaches and all the requirements that ask for the notebook of charges.

As the president sports of Oaxaca, Juan Carlos Jones said that “of the 39 points that we demanded for certification, we comply with the 39”.

None of the affiliates have been explained to Ernest&Young for what does not meet the certification requirements.

And though Castellanos speaks of an imposition on the board last Monday, Enrique Bonilla saw another picture to say yesterday: “The Assembly of ASCENT MXthrough the vote of its members, instructed this Presidency that will seek approval of the LIGA MXbecause his support is a fundamental part for the development of such a project”,

Disappear the rise, it is not a fact wrong, as some believe, teams of League of Ascent. Bonilla believes that the Liga MX came to save the teams of the Silver League.

“The rescue of the Clubs of the Division of Advancement in financial problems under the framework of the Stabilization Project, which seeks that the LIGA MX and the current Division of ASCENT, to consolidate projects stable that give certainty to the investors of the two Divisions with a solid foundation, both sporting and administrative, financial and infrastructure,” said Bonilla.

And so, without unanimity, with voting closed, and that creates divisions, he gave the final thrust to the automatic upgrade and sports.

The 12 teams will give them 60 million pesos to fulfill their labor obligations (five million to each) in the remainder of the tournament that has already ended. And if they join the d-league will give them 20 million pesos per year to each one (to have payroll-small-1 million 666 thousand pesos a month).

In total, the patron Federation of Mexican Football will deliver 240 million pesos to the 12 resigned clubs continue to hire young mexicans and foreigners under the age of 23 years. Where will that money? Of the penalties that will apply (not having descent) to the last three teams in the table of quotients, who currently boast: Atlas pay now 120 million, the next-to-last place would pay 70 million and the second-to-last 50 million pesos.