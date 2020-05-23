Divorce from Olivier Sarkozy and Mary-Kate Olsen : during this time, Ashley Olsen manages only their empire

In Olsen, we support. Ashley Olsen continues only to take care of different companies that she founded with her sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, full divorce with Olivier Sarkozy. Ashley, 33 years old, was photographed on Wednesday, may 13, making his arrival in the premises, as evidenced by photos unveiled by People Magazine. Health security requires, she wore a black mask and gloves, to avoid contamination Covid-19. New York being one of the epicenters of the epidemic.

The two sisters are at the head of two lines of clothing, the luxury brand The Row and the collection Elizabeth and James. Together, they have won five awards at the CFDA, including the creative of the year in 2012 and 2015, and the creators of the accessory of the year in 2014, 2018 and 2019. They have always been very close. The old models were compared on their connection with those of a couple. “We do everything together “said Ashley in 2018.

“It became very ugly what’s going on,”

It is therefore only natural that she takes care of their empire, while his sister tries to digest the failure of his marriage with Olivier Sarkozy. The divorce was officially filed on the 17th April last. But the procedure had been stopped because of the pandemic of Covid-19. The former star of the Feast in The house had sent a request for judgment in the emergency, determined to protect his property and not to hurriedly leave his home, while the banker would have sent lawyers to his ex a letter asking him to leave their home in new york. E! News was that the court of Manhattan has declined his request, leaving no other choice to the young woman to leave the premises. “It became very ugly what is going on between them “, would have found a close source. In question ? Olivier Sarkozy would be tired of the schedule too in charge of his wife.

