divorce is painful to the difficulties of adoption

Winner of the Golden Globe Award, Sandra Bullock is one of the actresses better paid of the world and was once believed to be one of the 100 most influential personalities in the world, according to ” Time Magazine “. However, his life has not always been brilliant.

A painful divorce to the fight for the adoption of his children, Sandra Bullock has had her share of trials and tribulations. Thanks to her brilliant acting, the star is a name known to all.

However, if his characters have always had their happiness at the track, the reality of Bullock is often very different. So here is an overview of the challenges that Bullock has had to face over the years.

HIS SEARCH FOR LOVE

Sandra Bullock has said she discourages any relationship with it, probably because it cannot make a man happy. But with her personality and her looks stunning, it has had its fair share of suitors over the years.

As you might expect from any star of the A-list, Sandra Bullock has been linked to a number of eligible males in Hollywood, Ryan Gosling and Mathew McConaughey. It is also output with the footballer Troy Aikman.

FIRST COMMITMENT

His first relationships was with actor Tate Donavan. They met on the set of “Love Potion No. 9” and have quickly fallen in love with.

Unfortunately, they never arrived at the altar and are separated. The fans have had their hearts broken, especially as the stars were attending for the past three years.

MARRY AND THEN DIVORCE FROM JESSE JAMES

In December 2003, Sandra brought her godson, who was a big fan of the show, James “Monster Garage”, a Visit to the garage to motorcycles where the show is reality. It was there that she met James.

Two years later, on July 16, 2005, the couple who fell in love shortly after meeting formalized their union in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara.

By marrying James, Sandra became the mother of three children, Chandler, Jesse Jr. and Sunny.

They have won custody of Sunny in 2009 after a battle for custody with the mother, Janine Lindemulder. Once the case is resolved, it would seem that everything went well for the couple who was still madly in love.

“There is only one person to blame for this situation,” said James.

However, a year later, in march 2010, things have took a bad turn and Michelle Mcgee said that James had an affair for 11 months with it. Following these allegations, Sandra has cancelled her participation in the first london of “The Blind Slide” for personal reasons.

James has publicly apologized to Sandra and his children by saying, “there is only one person to blame for this situation, and it is me”. He continued by stating that the “vast majority” of the allegations was “false and unfounded”. James then added,

“This has caused to my wife and my children with the pain, discomfort, incomprehensible, and I am extremely sad to have inflicted it. I am really very sorry for the trouble I have caused. I hope that one day, they will find in their hearts the way to forgive me “.

In total, five women have filed similar requests. Bullock has filed for divorce in April 2010, and has filed a petition for no-fault, claiming that the marriage was irretrievably broken.

The ADOPTION OF HIS CHILDREN

Before their marriage collapsed, Bullock and James had begun the adoption process of Louis. When their marriage collapsed, Sandra decided to pursue the adoption as a single parent.

“My whole life has been full of difficult decisions. The decision to let my wife end our marriage and continue the adoption of Louis alone, was the most difficult”, wrote James in a statement. “The love I have for Louis cannot be expressed by words. Not to have him at my side to love and support has left a huge emptiness in my heart. Sandy is the love of my life, but considering the pain and devastation that I’ve caused, it would be selfish not to let you go.”

In December 2015, Sandra revealed that she had adopted a little girl named Laila. Sandra is also passed to something else after her divorce and difficult spell currently with Bryan Randall.

“Bryan is a soul so gentle, and things could not be more different relationships toxic that it was known previously”, revealed a friend of the actress.

