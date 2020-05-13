Divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie : The actress stops and…

According to the information of the “Sun”, Angelina Jolie locks her divorce with Brad Pitt because she hopes to be able to get back in a relationship with him.

Angelina Jolie seems to want to go backwards in regards to his divorce. A close relative of her ex-husband, Brad Pittassigned to the Sunshe tried everything to block the procedure, which agacerait strongly american actor.

“He just wants everything to be settled, in reality, it could have been there for more than a year, but she does not let go. (…) He was incredibly patient throughout the process of divorce, although it has been pushed to the extreme on numerous occasions. Angelina Jolie is delaying their divorce month after month and dragging painfully in the process. It’s become almost a game for her“says this source. Brad Pitt he issued an ultimatum and the threat of “financial sanctions“. The reason for this blockage ? A close ofAngelina Jolie has entrusted to the magazine The Blast : “She would like that they become a family (…) This is why she makes things so difficult for Brad with every detail of their divorce.“

This is not all, according to Hollywood Life, the star wants to know all of the conquests of her ex-husband : “Angelina’s hard to know who to believe in regards to the love life of Brad. She is determined to discover the truth. She feels that it is his right to know with whom he is in a relationship, because it could mean that her children would be surrounded by this new person.“

