Divorced, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt should follow a rule u…

The announcement of their separation had the effect of a bomb in Hollywood. In August 2017, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have decided to divorce after eight years of marriage. And it took over a year for the process to be official. And for Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, not a matter of tearing up in front of the justice. On the contrary, the two american stars have done everything to protect their son Jackat the age of 5 years, as referred to in the legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

And to do this, the two former have chosen to follow a rule a little bit astonishing : during the next five years, they must not not live more than 8 kilometres one of the other. Until the day when Jack will make its debut at the college, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have an obligation to live in the same neighborhood. And if ever one of the two decides to move, it must notify the other through a letter in writing at least three months before. For the holidays, it’s the same. If a parent wants to leave with Jack, he should notify the second at least 30 days before.

Regarding the expenses related to their child, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have not been wrong not to agree. The two american stars have kept a joint account to pay for her nannies, her classes, her clothes and her activities. And for the guard of Jackthe two former have also reached agreement quickly : the use of time will be defined according to their professional and personal obligations. A divorce smoothly so.

