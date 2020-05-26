Divorces, reconciliations… Elon Musk : his love life is chaotic

His dream is to conquer Mars. In the meantime, the billionaire Elon Musk will implement the first phase of his plan. His company SpaceXspecialized in the travel space, will launch this Wednesday, may 27, a rocket Falcon 9, carrying a capsule with two Nasa astronauts aboard. For the first time, SpaceX will lead a crew into space to the international space Station (ISS). An achievement, the fruit of many long years of work, but also of the ambition of Elon Musk. Visionary, enlightened, arrogant… the adjectives to describe the head of the company in south african, naturalized canadian and american, are numerous. Its various companies (Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, Boring Company) feed into the discussion, as well as his private life. Witness the birth of his youngest son, whose name is X Æ A-12 in has blindsided more than one, forcing Elon Musk to change it.

The sentimental life of the billionaire is just as busy as his career as an entrepreneur. If, currently, the engineer whimsical displays in the couple with the singer Grimes (real name Claire Boucher), he has known a few turbulent relationships before. His career began officially in 2000. At the time, Elon Musk married his first wife, canadian author Justine Wilson, met in the Ontario Queen’s University, where both were students. Two years after their union, the couple took a first drama : their son, aged ten weeks died of the sudden infant death syndrome. The test does not prevent to have five boys (twins in 2004 and triplets in 2006) before their divorce in 2008.

A relationship chaotic with Talulah Riley

Barely separated, Elon Musk starts a relationship chaotic with the british actress Talulah Riley, 14 years her junior. They married in 2010, before divorcing in 2012. Still in love, the ex-spouse unite again, before separating the following year and divorced for good in 2016. The escapades of the man of affairs does not stop there. He lives by following a romance of several months with the actress Amber Heard, just separated from Johnny Depp, before falling under the charm of the canadian singer Grimes. The couple formalized their relationship in may 2018. Almost two years to the day, they welcomed their first child, a little boy, whose name is now a debate.

