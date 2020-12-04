CELEBRITIES

DIXIE D’AMELIO AND WIZ KHALIFA TOGETHER IN NEW SINGLE “ONE WHOLE DAY”

Posted on

Dixie D’Amelio continues to make her way into the music biz. After the one with Liam Payne in the Christmas single “Naughty List”, the TikTok (sister of the equally famous Charlie) has announced the release of a new collaboration.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by dixie damelio (@dixiedamelio)

This is “One Whole Day”, an unreleased song created with  Wiz Khalifa, available from Friday 4th December.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by dixie damelio (@dixiedamelio)

While waiting to hear this new featuring, below you will find the behind the scenes of Dixie and Liam’s Christmas song  “Naughty List”.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.7K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.3K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.3K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

3.9K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.6K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.0K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.9K
CELEBRITIES

KRISTEN STEWART: GIRLFRIEND DYLAN MEYER SHARED A ROMANTIC COUPLE PHOTO

2.4K
Games

Biomutant Download Free Game For COMPUTER Full Version

2.0K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

To Top