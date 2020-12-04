DIXIE D’AMELIO AND WIZ KHALIFA TOGETHER IN NEW SINGLE “ONE WHOLE DAY”

Dixie D’Amelio continues to make her way into the music biz. After the one with Liam Payne in the Christmas single “Naughty List”, the TikTok (sister of the equally famous Charlie) has announced the release of a new collaboration.

This is “One Whole Day”, an unreleased song created with Wiz Khalifa, available from Friday 4th December.

While waiting to hear this new featuring, below you will find the behind the scenes of Dixie and Liam’s Christmas song “Naughty List”.