DIXIE D’AMELIO EXPLAINED HOW SHE FELT WHEN NOAH BECK WENT PUBLIC WITH THEIR RELATIONSHIP

At the beginning of last October, Noah Beck had confirmed the romance with Dixie D’Amelio during an interview.

Now the TikTok has revealed that she had no idea that her boyfriend would go public with their relationship and told how he reacted.

” I was happy and angry at the same time, ” confessed in her podcast 2 Chix.

” I was angry that I didn’t participate in the decision, because I like to be in control and make my own decisions. But it was also nice because I know how much he cares about me. It was good and I’m happy about it. public “.

Dixie D’Amelio feared external influence on the love story before it was public: ” It can mess up a relationship. I’ve already been in a commented relationship on the Internet and the fact that it’s there for all to see makes it much more difficult .” The reference is to the former Griffin Johnson.

Particularly the online comments, which she admitted reading already at the time when it was only rumored that she and Noah Beck were a couple: ” There were those who wrote that I didn’t give them enough attention and I thought: ‘I’m not ready to show what did I feel “.

Speaking of experiencing the relationship in public, Dixie D’Amelio recently responded to haters who claimed that she and her boyfriend would do anything to get attention.