DIXIE D’AMELIO HAS DENIED THOSE WHO SAY SHE AND NOAH BECK WOULD DO ANYTHING TO GET ATTENTION

Dixie D’Amelio has made it clear that she is simply living her life and her relationship with Noah Beck, with no ulterior motives.

In the latest episode of her podcast Charli’s 2 Chix, the 19-year-old TikTok and singer had her say after a now-deleted video claimed she and her boyfriend would do anything to get attention.

The accusation concerns one exit in particular, in which they were paparazzi several times while on their way to breakfast in Los Angeles.

” These girls film us and then they say: ‘they want to be seen, they go out to be seen’. What? I’m walking down the street to go for breakfast – said Dixie D’Amelio, giving her version of events – I stayed a lot confused, then they deleted the video so I thought I’d talk about it here. ”

” They also took away the opportunity to comment, so obviously they weren’t quite sure of their opinion … I thought it was fun. I was just trying to go for breakfast, live my life, I’m still a teenager .”

” But I guess if I go out in public, I want to be seen. So yes, sorry if I walked down the street ” she concluded, ironically.

After a few weeks of rumors, Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck confirmed they were together at the beginning of last October.

The 19-year-old then explained why they didn’t immediately say they were a couple.