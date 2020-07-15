DJ Khaled and Drake is going to come out two titles this Friday! Actually DJ Khaled

The suspense is finally over! After weeks of teasing, mysterious, DJ Khaled has finally confirmed the release date of his collaboration with Drake. And attention! It goes on to reveal not one, but two duets, the first with the Canadian, this Friday 17th of July 2020.

The successful producer has shared the information on Twitter : “Two keys. Two hymns. Two DJ Khaled feat Drake. This Friday. Thursday at midnight. Each key leads to the next. In the mode album.“wrote DJ Khaled.

The symbol of the owl is still part of the teaser of DJ Khaled to announce their values with Drake. This time, it is discovered in a garden in the train to greet the animals posed with pride on the trees.