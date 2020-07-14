DJ Khaled and Drake swing two titles together ! [VIDEO]

DJ Khaled and Drake will join forces to two” hymns “that promise to hit hard on the graphics.

The tubes are advertised ?

DJ Khaled wake up : in the last few years, the artist has seated his authority in the music industry in the united States through the signing of a very good series. In fact, in their last three studio albums that The Main, Grateful and Father of Asahd have all were rewarded with a platinum disc by the RIAA (1 million albums sold). In 2020, in reality, is discrete, but well to recover the time lost due to the coronavirus. In social networks, made a big announcement : this Friday, July 17, he drops two singles with Drakethe star of the pop world. In addition, the super-producer has announced to be in mode album : should we expect a new project this year.

The rapper from Toronto has been working hard on his next studio album, which will be completed for the 80% of agreement with him. However, she has taken the time to swing a mixtape called Dark Lane Demo Tapes that compiles songs from various years of age, leaks, and unreleased tracks. Above all, it was a success in the enterprise of the Future, with the Life is Good, which currently is the only one that has gained the most sales this year in the united States. With DJ Khaled, the 6 God might well extend its long list of tubes international…