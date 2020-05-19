DJ Khaled announces a big live on Instagram and tease a single with Drake

Very proud of his recent certification, DJ Khaled has dropped hints about his next album and announced that his next single would be with Drake.

DJ Khaled can be proud of him. He announced it on Instagram, his last album was certified platinum. If the success of the latter proved lukewarm compared to the rest of his discography, in the space of three years, the hitmaker has not given the slightest pause.

Released between 2016 and 2019, “Major Key“, “Grateful“and “Father of Asahd“all now have their platinum certification. It is to celebrate this consecration that the DJ’s of New Orleans is going to organize a huge live on Instagram the” Platinum Party“I’ll see you live from his studio this evening, as of 21h .

A new single to teaser the new album

In addition to this live, another new exciting comes to fall. In fact, DJ Khaled board is already preparing a new album and said that a first single is already ready. We already know the artist that will be on display and it is Drake. The rapper from Toronto has been represented by a emoji owl, his animal fetish.

This is obviously not the first time that the two artists combine. Their latest collaboration is the piece “For Free“appearing on the album “Major Key“.

Another hint on this title, this sentence in slang of jamaica : “More chune pon their head top“that can be translated by the “More good music in their heads.” In summary, DJ Khaled go to his community and promised him a single explosive.

This is a big challenge for the artist is always highly anticipated, its featurings. In fact,we owe him for several years, the biggest collaborations of the summer. It will, therefore, have a mission to do at least as well as “I’m the One“directed with Justin Bieber, Quavo and Lil Wayne or even “Wild Thoughts” in collaboration with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. Does it have plans to unveil the first single from his new album during his live ? We’ll see.