DJ Khaled confirms that soon there will be a pop-duo with Drake

The body of Naya Rivera has been found this Monday, July 13, after five days of searching, desperate, after his disappearance in the lake Piru, and the stars have already begun to express their sadness on the social networks. Between them, Demi Lovato, who has paid tribute to the actress in his account of Instagram.

Half, who has briefly embodied Dani, the girlfriend of Santana Lopez in the fifth season of “Glee”, has actually admitted that she would “cherish forever” the opportunity to have been able to play along with Naya for a couple of episodes.

She wrote on Instagram: “RIP Naya Rivera. I will treasure forever the opportunity to have been able to play with your girlfriend on Glee.”

The singer of “Tell Me you Love Me”, that is bisexual, he has also added that the character of Naya has had a huge impact on young girls, homosexuals, writing: “The character you have embodied was revolutionary for girls queer that he had not yet made his coming (as to me at the time), and his ambition and his achievement inspired by the Latin woman in the world. I send my love to your loved ones in this difficult time.”

The half was a guest of the appellant from the fifth season of Glee, in which she played Dani, a new york artist who develops a romance with Santana. He also became the friend of Rachel Berry, the character of Lea Michele.

The authorities have confirmed Monday that the body found in the lake Piru belonged to Naya Rivera, and an autopsy will soon be performed in order to determine the exact cause of his death.

Many other stars have already shared their enthusiasm in the face of this tragedy, and Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina on “Glee”), who has published a photo that shows the sides of Naya in your account of Instagram, writing in the caption: “I don’t have the words, and yet, there are so many things that I would like to say. Naya, you were a force of nature, and the people who surrounded her were all conscious, all felt that light and that joy that emanated from you as soon as he entered a room. (…) So many people love you. You deserved that best in the world and we will make sure that Josey and her family feel every day. I miss you already.”