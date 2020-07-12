DJ Khaled: new clues about his collaboration with Drake? Actually DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled and Drake: the title that will be available soon?

If these easily add emoji have generated an enormous buzz on the web, this is for a simple reason. In reality, the key and the owl characterize the record label Drake, called OVO Label. The fans have understood this hidden message, who now wonder when this duet will be available?

While DJ Khaled is not officially confirmed his collaboration with Drake, this brings a quick response and clear about the release of your title: “The new single is not going to leave now, but soon, soon […] Of course, the first song was ready. Believe me, I’ll let you know when it will be time, I promise!”. Case to follow.