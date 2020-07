DJ Khaled arrives with two hits morning with Drake

DJ Khaled also explained that his next opus is “ executive producers “your son, Asahd, 3 years and Aalam, 5 months.

No date has yet been revealed about the release of the album “Khaled Khaled”.

The american artist will present two extracts of his record unprecedented, tomorrow, Friday, July 17. There will be two duets with Drake titled “Pop” and “Greece”.