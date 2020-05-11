DJ Khaled tease his new collab with Drake

In the aftermath of the arrival of his second son, DJ Khaled is already in the studio in Toronto with Drake. Not the time to take a break for the producer that aligns the hits.
It is on Instagram, DJ Khaled has released a photo of him and Drizzy in the studio. Which leads us to believe that a new collaboration is in the pipes. He accompanied his post the following caption : “It is incredible what we can do in 24 hours, I’m looking forward to sharing it with you.“
It wouldn’t be the first time that the two artists bring together their strengths to make music, titles I’m On One, No New Friends, For Free or To the Max are real boxes.
The two friends have even taken the time to play basketball, what a life !