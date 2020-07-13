DJ Khaled upped the pressure on his next shot with Drake! Actually DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled : “Drake is like my brother”

DJ Khaled teasé for the first time his collab with Drake in the month of may last. In an interview for the Drink of the Fields, the producer has confirmed this rumor, saying : “Drake is, of course, on my own, and the voices are amazing”.

In addition, in this interview, the american artist has never ceased to compliment Drake : “This is my brother. It’s like my family. Drake, who supported me always. I think that one of the pieces that we have done.”

It is, in fact, is not the first partnership of Drake and DJ Khaled. The two had worked together on the hit “I’m on One” but also of ” values “Free” and “tired”.