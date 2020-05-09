Django Unchained : in which scene Leonardo DiCaprio is he really injured as you can see on the screen ?

Aired Sunday 8 December 2019 from 21h on TF1, the film Django Unchained contains a scene in which the character played by Leonardo DiCaprio injures himself exactly as his interpreter at the time of the shooting. Tv Star reveals today that.

We never repeat it enough, actor is a job at risk. We can’t count today the number of actors who were injured during the filming of a movie or a series. This was particularly the case of Leonardo DiCaprio on the making of the western Quentin Tarantino, Django Unchainedthat viewers in france will be able to see, or review, Sunday, 8 December 2019 from 21h05 on TF1. In this feature-length film, the oscar-winning actor for his performance in The Revenant plays, once is not custom, the role of a antagonist particularly cruel and despicable.

It is Calvin Candiethe owner of the plantation named Candyland where many slaves are being exploited. In the course of the plot, the character played by Leonardo DiCaprio will have to have dinner with Django and the doctor King Schultz, respectively, interpreted by Jamie Foxx and Christoph Waltz. It is precisely during the filming of this scene, in which appear also Kerry Washington and Samuel L. Jackson, the unforgettable Jack Dawson of Titanic going to hurt at the level of the hand.

An unintended injury to Leonardo DiCaprio

During this sequence the film’s key, Calvin Candie breeze, a glass of the hand in a fit of anger. This effect was not intended and has had the consequence of hacking severely the hand of Leonardo DiCaprio. However, the comedian has continued performing as if nothing was ranting his lines, and even including this “error” in the sequence when he touches Kerry Washington and leaves him with a few traces of blood. In the end, this unintended injury and the way the actor used it in his game, added more tension to the scene. At the end of the plug, Leonardo DiCaprio was entitled to the applause of the assembly and has to put stitches. The actor keeps a scar still today.

