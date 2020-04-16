Djokovic challenges Nadal, LeBron, Ronaldo, Messi or Bolt in an impossible position

Novak Djokovicwith his partner Jelena Risticwishes to congratulate the Easter since your internment by the pandemic coronavirus its more than 7.1 million followers on Instagram. A congratulation in which he took the opportunity to challenge big stars of the sport to emulate in a posture impossible. A posture of Acroyoga as a couple.

Challenges include Rafa Nadal, LeBron James, Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Usain Bolt, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Stanislas Wawrinka, Nemanja Matic, Luka Modric, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tom Brady, Luka Doncic, Simone Biles, Paul Pogba and also famous actors as Hugh jackman or Will smith.

