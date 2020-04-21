Djokovic is opposed to the vaccine against the Covid-19

MADRID.

The Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, number one in the ATP rankings, he expressed his opposition to vaccines, with the possibility that you discover a against the Covid-19 and is again compulsoryand he acknowledged that they would not like that anyone “required” to put on “to travel”, in addition he explained that if that becomes an indispensable condition will have to take “a decision”.

Personally, I am opposed to vaccination and would not want that somebody requires having to be vaccinated to be able to travel. But if it becomes mandatory, what will happen? I’ll have to take a decision,” he said in a chat on the social network Facebook with other athletes serbs.

So, the balkan would face an ethical dilemma between their ideas and their workif the future vaccine against the coronavirus becomes a requirement to be able to travel. “I have my own views on the matter, and if these will change at some point, I don’t know”said Djokovic.

All tennis competitions are suspended until at least July 13, although the balkan believes that this break will last. “Hypothetically, if the season were resumed in July, August or September, although it is unlikely, I understand that the vaccine will become a requirement immediately after we get out of the quarantine strict. And there is still no vaccine,” he explained.

