Do not contemplate direct to Barcelona

Hugo Sanchez do not surrender, the extécnico of the Pumas have very clear: he wants to direct the Real Madrid. The historical mexican soccer player reiterated his desire to get to the bench merengue.

Sánchez Márquez was aware of and stated that at present the white box is well led by the French Zinedine Zidanebut that does not detract from your desire of getting a day to the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Yes, I have already spoken with the president directly and gave me enthusiasm and pleasure in knowing that I do not shut the door. Is the door open to the possibility and told me that he hopes that the target we re-unite again” said Hugo in an interview with the Daily newspaper AS.

He pointed out that it is in the available to also address any Spanish club to be seen and to call more the attention of Real Madrid, with the exception of arch-rivals FC Barcelona.

“Yes, it might be (directed to another machine). Obviously, within those teams not contemplate the idea of that is Barcelona. If there is a Spanish team is not Real Madrid that I can serve as a springboard to show my strengths as a technical director, would be willing”, he said.