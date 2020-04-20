Do teams Rise MX to First? This clarified Bonilla

Enrique Bonilla, president of the Liga MX, he said that the teams of the new league expansion does not do illusions to play soon in the First Division.

“It would not be feasible at this early stage could enter,” said the director in an interview with Mark Personal DNA Sports-Aztec Sports.

On speculation that the Atlante, Celaya, or any other team that was fighting for in the then Ascent MX would join the maximum circuit, Bonilla awoke from the dream.

Read more: To past generations earned him mad…: Alvaro Ortiz on the Ascent MX

The president of the Liga MX said that, the studies and documents that have to hand in hand in the offices of the national soccer, no club meet the requirements to play in the First Division.

For the steering, the main focus is that the new competition organize their bases before the start, so that did not advance the regulations, or what teams will be participating.

“We want to be in the same way, to grow and that this is a solid project,” he added Bonilla.

On the lack of competitiveness by eliminating the decrease in the Liga MX, the administrative he explained that at the end of each season (two tournaments), the three teams that are in the last places of the table percentage will pay a penalty that will go to the teams of the lower category.

Bonilla could not advance a date for the return of activities of the Decommissioning 2020 –suspended by the pandemic Covid-19–, but explained that the modified calendar could be connected to the next World Cup, because for October, 2022, the players must concentrate with your selections.

Finally, the president of the League MX left open the possibility that the mexican soccer is a with the MLS in your not so distant future.