Do what the artists say, not what they do

Wednesday, in the journal The World, 200 personalities have published a text entitled Not a return to the normal.

Big names such as Isabelle Adjani, Pedro Almodovar, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Vanessa Paradis, Joaquin Phoenix, Sting, Zazie, Emma Stone, Stella McCartney and Rufus Wainwright to denounce the consumer society and warn us that there is now a need to take advantage of the pandemic to reinvent the world.

“After 2 months of confinement, we must REALIZE that we need to change the mode of operation (indoor and outdoor) “, has even stated Juliette Binoche on Instagram.

Me, I want to, but how these stars can they denounce “consumerism” while some of them are advertising for the ugly consumer society ?

A DOUBLE-TALK

If you thought that the signatories of the Covenant, in Quebec, were full of contradictions, wait a bit to see what these donors of lessons we offer, such as double-talk.

“Consumerism has led us to deny life itself “, say the signatories of the letter. Yet, it was a simple matter of a few minutes of searching to find dozens of advertisements for consumer products or luxury featuring these great activists featured.

Juliette Binoche, who is the initiator of this ” petition “, made of ads for Lancôme and for Agricultural Credit (a bank).

Robert de Niro makes of ads for cars Kia. Monica Bellucci and Marion Cotillard are pubs for Dior. Cate Blanchett makes of ads for Armani.

Madonna is doing ads for Versace and Dolce Gabbana.

I’d very much like Vanessa Paradis (who has done ads for Chanel) and Isabelle Adjani (who has made the pub for L’oréal, the home of ethical luxury jewellery Poiray and handbags Lancel) explain to me in more detail how they see this new world to build, where social inequalities would be less present…

To say that “radical transformation is required” by the figureheads of haute couture dresses or fountains of diamonds, it is still the height of irony, no ?

The fashion designer Stella McCartney is a signatory to this letter. On its online retail site, I did not find in his summer collection 2020 than expensive clothes, including a lovely jumpsuit to 4135 $ !!!

I would like it explained to me how she is going to combat “social inequalities” at this price.

SHE MADE HER FILM

This forum of artists sanctimonious, I say, has been conveyed by Juliette Binoche. And this is not the first time that this actress is raising eyebrows for his stance… strange. Last year, she signed (along with other artists who are far from dying of hunger) another forum, The yellow vests, it is we.

Juliette Binoche is one of my favourite actresses, of Bad blood to Chocolatepassing by The English patient.

But how to tell ? His judgment seems to me to be in containment.

Not later than Wednesday, she carried on Instagram a delusional conspiracy theory, linking… the research on the vaccine-COVID-19, a chip under the skin, Bill Gates, and the 5G !

I like Juliette Binoche, but she must stop to make… the bad blood.